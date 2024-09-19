Breaking: Jani Master Arrested by Police in Bengaluru

Jani Master alias Sheikh Jani Basha, a prominent choreographer and suspended leader of the Jana Sena Party, has been taken into custody by Telangana's SOT police in Bengaluru. He is now being transported to Hyderabad.

As per reports, a case was already registered against Jani Master under the POCSO Act, following a complaint by the victim, accusing him of sexual harassment. After the case was filed, Jani Master went into hiding, with his phone switched off and his residence in Kondapur locked.

Initially, Narsingi police received information that he was in Nellore, but later it was reported that he had moved to Ladakh. The local police there were also consulted, as even his wife’s whereabouts were unknown. The operation to locate Jani was intensified with four teams. Recently, the SOT police apprehended Jani Master in Bengaluru.