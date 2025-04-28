Drashti Dhami reveals what her daughter Leela loves to play with

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Popular television actress Drashti Dhami has shared what her 6-month-old daughter Leela loves to play with.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Dhami uploaded a clip showing her InstaFam's Leela's favorite toys at the moment.

According to her mom, little Leela loves to play with pinwheels, finger puppets, a peek-a-boo elephant plush toy, a development bumpy ball, a shape-changing pop fidget, sensory balls, teethers, a squeezy soft toy, and fidget spinners.

Along with the video, Dhami also penned an elaborate note reflecting on her journey as a mother to a 6-month-old.

The 'Madhubala' actress wrote, "As Leela turns 6 months, I thought it’d be lovely to start sharing the little things that are actually working for us - from toys and clothes to small everyday routines. Nothing fancy, just a space to swap mommy hacks, learn from each other and navigate this beautiful (and slightly crazy) journey together. At the moment, we are figuring out what makes her giggle, reach out, and stay curious - and let’s be honest, also what doesn’t end up in her mouth in under 3 seconds...Here are a few of Leela’s current favorite toys - would love to know what your little ones are loving too."

Dhami celebrated Leela’s six-month birthday on April 24. Commemorating the occasion, she posted a couple of insights into the celebrations on social media.

She reminisced about the nine months she spent carrying Leela and how her daughter has since become her home.

Dhami wrote on IG, “There are places in the heart you don’t even know exist until you love a child- anne lamott. And now I know what this means I was your home for 9 months, but now you are my home forever. I love you, Leela. Happy 6 months to you and me.”

Dhami and her husband, Neeraj Khemka embraced parenthood on October 22, 2024, as they welcomed a baby girl, whom they named Leela.

