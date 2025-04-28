KR$NA partners with Mass Appeal for his next ambitious project

Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Indian rapper KR$NA has partnered with Mass Appeal, the New York-based Hip Hop label co-founded by GRAMMY award-winning artist Nas, to release his most anticipated project yet.

Shedding light on his next, KR$NA said, “This is a project that I have worked on for the past few months and is, I feel, a more complete body of work. In a way, carrying forward the legacy I have built, but expanding my soundscapes. It’s exciting for me and my team at Kalamkaar to work alongside Mass Appeal - a label with an incredible Hip Hop pedigree spearheaded by none other than the legend NAS! Couldn’t be more amped!”

Peter Bittenbender, CEO of Mass Appeal added, "KR$NA is a lyrical powerhouse with a story that deserves the world stage. At Mass Appeal, we're driven by the mission to spotlight the most authentic voices in Hip Hop globally — and KR$NA fits that vision effortlessly. His artistry, integrity, and influence in Indian Hip Hop are undeniable, and we’re proud to welcome him into the Mass Appeal family. This project is a defining moment for Desi Hip Hop, and we’re excited to help take it to the world."

“The Indian Hip Hop scene has been experiencing unprecedented growth & has surged in momentum. KR$NA’s diverse music releases make him a significant contributor to the Indian Hip Hop scene. With his longstanding presence in the industry, KR$NA is a pioneer in the industry with one of the strongest fan bases. His incredible contribution through his tracks have invited a new fanbase and audience and his recent association with NAS for the release of his project under NAS’s Label - Mass Appeal will not only capitalise on the Indian Hip Hop market but also widen the South East Asian Hip Hop scene," stated Ankit Khanna, Kalamkaar Music.

Previously, Mass Appeal has worked with Indian artists such as DIVINE, Karan Aujla, AP Dhillon, and Raftaar, among others.

KR$NA’s new project will be released via Mass Appeal in May 2025. Further details, including tracklist, artwork, and collaborations, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

