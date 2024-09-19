India becomes 3rd global cross-border capital destination for land, development sites

Mumbai, Sep 19 (IANS) India rose to third place in the list of global cross-border capital destinations for land and development sites in the first half of 2024, a report showed on Thursday, adding that investments in Indian real estate sector will remain steady.

With $3.5 billion of inflows in the January-June period, institutional investor interest in Indian real estate has remained firm.

While 70 per cent of investments during H1 2024 were focused on ready assets, India’s fast-paced growth and infrastructure development will continue to offer numerous opportunities in developmental assets over the coming years, according to the report by Colliers.

Foreign investment in India's industrial and warehousing sector has been gaining significant traction in recent times.

In H1 2024, nearly 70 per cent of the total foreign inflows in India’s real estate sector were directed towards industrial and warehousing assets.

“Investor affinity is being driven by rising demand from third-party logistics (3PL) and e-commerce players and strengthening of manufacturing capabilities across key industrial corridors of the country,” said Piyush Gupta, Managing Director, Capital Markets and Investment Services at Colliers India.

The growing appeal of India as a key destination for industrial investments reinforces long-term confidence in the sector, he added.

The Asia Pacific region was home to four of the top 10 global cross-border capital sources in the first half of 2024 – Singapore, Hong Kong, Japan and China.

In India, investments in industrial and warehousing and office assets remained strong in the first half of the year. Investments in Industrial assets especially were 5 times, compared to same period last year.

Amid rising demand for superior quality Grade A assets and evolving supply-chain models, global investor confidence in the sector is improving significantly, the report mentioned.

Backed by robust domestic demand, healthy GDP growth and likely easing of monetary policy in the next few quarters, investments in Indian real estate sector will remain steady.

“Evident from a 73 per cent share during H1 2024, foreign inflows will continue to dominate institutional investments in the near-term," said Vimal Nadar, Senior Director and Head of Research, Colliers India.

