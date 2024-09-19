Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Sep 18th Highlights , Prithvi's aggression sparks debate

The Prabhavathi task sparked chaos in the house, with contestants fighting to protect and steal eggs. Shakti team emerged victorious, securing 66 eggs, while Kantara team managed 34. The win gave Shakti team the power to sideline a Kantara member, and they eliminated Nabeel.

Manikantha's emotional breakdown shocked the house. He confessed that winning the show is his only hope to reunite with his estranged family. Abhay offered words of comfort, but Manikantha's vulnerability sparked debate among contestants.

Sonia shared her heartfelt love story with Inspiration, revealing her three-year relationship and NGO work. Meanwhile, Prithvi's aggression raised concerns, with Nikhil questioning his motives.

Tensions escalated as Vishnupriya accused Nabeel of inappropriate behavior during the task. The controversy ended with Nabeel's elimination. Bigg Boss then announced the "Hidden Secrets" task, promising to reveal contestants' deepest fears and desires.

The stage is set for dramatic revelations and shifting alliances. Will Prithvi's aggression cost him friends? Can Manikantha overcome his emotional struggles? And what secrets will be exposed in the upcoming task?

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Manikanta is Tears !

Also read: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Shakti and Kantara Clash in Egg-Tasking Challenge

Also read: Shruti Haasan's Purple Magic: Photos