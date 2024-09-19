Bigg Boss Telugu 8 : Shakti and Kantara Clash in Egg-Tasking Challenge

The eighth season of Bigg Boss Telugu.While the game moves along, tensions between the Shakti and Kantara teams develop. Prithvi, determined to protect his team's eggs, emerges as a risky force to contend with. His aggressive techniques provoke intense disagreements among the candidates.

In a shocking turn of events, Shakti team member Nandini cleverly distracts Prithvi while her teammate, Mahesh, sneaks an egg from Kantara's basket. Prithvi, realizing his mistake, unleashes his fury on Mahesh.

Meanwhile, Yashmi, still reeling from her warning to Bigg Boss, adopts a stealthy approach. She discreetly swaps one of Kantara's eggs with a fake one, leaving the opposing team bewildered.

As the task nears its climax, alliances are tested, and tempers fray. Will the Shakti team's cunning tactics pay off, or will Kantara's strategic teamwork prevail? The fate of the coveted captaincy hangs in the balance.

Bigg Boss interrupts the chaos, announcing a surprise twist: a hidden "Golden Egg" worth bonus points. The team that finds and safeguards this egg will gain a significant advantage. Contestants must now navigate this new challenge amidst the ongoing egg-hunting mayhem.

Which team will emerge victorious, and who will claim the captaincy? The suspense builds as Bigg Boss 8 Telugu continues to keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

