Is Jayam Ravi dating a Singer? Main reason for divorce with wife Aarti?

In one of the biggest celebrity surprises, Jayam Ravi recently decided to end his 18-year marriage with his wife, Aarti. Until Jayam posted on the social network stating 'privacy' as the reason behind the separation, there were rumours about an earlier separation. Still, Arti had tried to set it right by denying those rumours. Although he said that the decision to divorce was mutual, Aarti was upset as she did not want a divorce.

There were lots of rumours, which strengthened the rumours that Jayam spent time with singer Kenishaa, which led to the breakup. Read stories stated he went to Goa on their wedding anniversary, which aroused Arti's suspicions when she got notification of fines issued on his car.

It is during the shooting in Goa that Aarti finds him living in a bungalow instead of the usual hotel they used to check into. They have a terrible quarrel and thus decide to part ways and divorce. The public is now waiting for further development in this unfolding drama.

