Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal's divorce case with his estranged wife Dhanashree Verma has been drawing attention in recent times. As the two were set to move apart, one of the most important points of their divorce deal was the amount of alimony Chahal would pay to Verma. As per reports, Chahal has promised to pay an unbelievable Rs 4.75 crore as alimony to Verma, and Rs 2.37 crore and Rs 55,000 have already been deposited.

In India, alimony is an important component of divorce proceedings, and it is generally granted to the financially weaker spouse. The quantum of alimony depends on several factors, such as the income of the spouses, their lifestyle, and the length of the marriage. In this instance, Chahal's willingness to pay Rs 4.75 crore as alimony indicates that Verma will get a substantial amount of financial assistance from her estranged husband.

It is interesting to mention that alimony laws in India have seen major reforms in the last few years. The Hindu Marriage Act, of 1955, which applies to marriage and divorce laws for Hindus like Chahal and Verma, has been modified to provide more equitable alimony laws. According to the revised law, the court may grant alimony to either spouse based on their respective financial conditions and requirements.

The divorce agreement of Chahal and Verma is an important milestone in their divorce case. With the quantum of alimony agreed upon, the couple is now able to proceed with their divorce, sealing the fate of their marriage. The agreement also underscores the value of alimony in divorce, providing sufficient financial assistance for the financially disadvantaged spouse.

Finally, the settlement of Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce is a reminder that alimony is important in divorce cases. Before the couple splits up, the settlement provides that Verma will be well taken care of financially by Chahal, and it underlines the need for fair alimony law in India.

Also read: Court OTT Deal: Netflix Buys for 8 Crore, OTT Streaming Soon!