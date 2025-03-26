Rippling Co-founder Prasanna's Divorce Battle with Wife Divya: Extramarital Affair to Leaked WhatsApp Chats

Prasanna Sankar, co-founder of the $10 billion HR-tech startup Rippling, has made serious allegations against his wife, Divya Sashidhar, accusing her of adultery. His claims have since gone viral on social media.

Sankar, who co-founded Rippling alongside Parker Conrad in 2016, is also an angel investor and currently runs 0xPPL, a Singapore-based social network for crypto enthusiasts launched in 2023.

A Marriage in Turmoil

Prasanna alleges that his marriage unraveled after discovering his wife's extramarital affair with a man named Anoop, which had reportedly been ongoing for six months. What initially began as a divorce and custody dispute soon escalated into a bitter conflict marked by accusations of harassment, extortion, police misconduct, financial fraud, and sexual misconduct.

Me and my wife, Dhivya, were married for 10 years and we have a 9 year old son. Recently our marriage broke down after I discovered she was having an affair, with a person named Anoop for 6+ mos. — Prasanna S (@myprasanna) March 23, 2025

Legal Battle and Allegations of Extortion

The situation took a more dramatic turn when Prasanna claimed that Chennai police were harassing him and demanding ₹25 lakh for the release of his friend, Gokul. He further alleged that authorities threatened to frame him with false charges unless Gokul disclosed his location. Prasanna, now evading law enforcement, maintains that he is being targeted unfairly.

In addition, he accused Divya of attempting to manipulate the legal proceedings by abducting their son to strengthen her position in the custody battle. He claimed she falsely accused him of rape and domestic violence after being dissatisfied with the alimony settlement. While Prasanna filed for divorce in India, Divya initiated separate proceedings in the US, reportedly seeking a higher alimony payout.

Leaked WhatsApp Chats

In an attempt to substantiate his claims, Prasanna released screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between Divya and Anoop. One of the messages allegedly from Divya read:

"Can you buy a condom XL size and keep it?"

Prasanna and Divya, both alumni of NIT Tiruchirappalli, had been married for a decade before their relationship took a turn for the worse.