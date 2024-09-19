Jani Master Harassment Allegations: Victim's Security Increased

Jani Master, a well-known choreographer and Jana Sena Party leader, has been on the run for the past few days following serious allegations of sexual harassment. Serious cases were registered against him. The police initiated an investigation.

On September 15th, a case was registered against Jani after one of his assistant choreographers filed a complaint accusing him of severe misconduct. Initially, the charges were filed under three sections based on the victim’s complaint. However, after her statement was officially recorded, the case escalated, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was invoked against him.

The POCSO case, which could result in a prison sentence of up to seven years, has intensified the legal pressure on Jani Master. With non-bailable cases already filed, the choreographer’s situation has worsened, as authorities continue to search for him. Jani, whose phone has been switched off for the past three days, is believed to have fled to other states to evade arrest.

In the meantime, the victim has sought the assistance of the Women’s Commission, which has taken swift action to ensure her safety. The victim's statement was recorded during a three-hour session, after which the Women’s Commission ordered the police to provide increased security for her protection. The Commission has expressed outrage over the case and has demanded strict action be taken against Jani.

Despite being a prominent figure in the film industry and a leader within the Jana Sena Party, Jani remains at large. Police teams are actively searching for him, expanding their efforts across multiple states. The Narsingi police, who are handling the case, have registered charges against Jani based on allegations of sexual harassment that reportedly began when the victim was still a minor.

The Women’s Commission has voiced its strong disapproval of Jani’s actions and has directed the police to leave no stone unturned in bringing him to justice. As the investigation continues, the authorities are working to ensure the victim’s safety while intensifying efforts to apprehend Jani Master.

The noose is tightening around the choreographer as the legal case against him mounts, but as of now, he remains at large, with police teams actively pursuing him.

Case Details

Evasion and Police Hunt

Since the filing of the case, Jani Master has gone underground. His phone has been switched off for the last three days, and reports suggest he has fled to other states in an attempt to evade arrest. Several police teams have been formed to track him down, but as of now, he remains at large. Authorities are conducting searches across multiple locations in pursuit of the fugitive choreographer.