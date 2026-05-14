Sai Bhageerath Moves High Court, Says Victim Is Not a Minor

Sai Bhageerath, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar, has approached the Telangana High Court seeking interim bail in the POCSO case registered against him earlier this month.

In his petition, Bhageerath reportedly questioned the age of the complainant and argued that she is not a minor. As part of his defense, he referred to a rash driving case registered in Nirmal district in 2021, claiming that the girl’s parents had then informed the court that she was 15 years old at the time.

Based on those details, Bhageerath’s legal team argued that the complainant would not be a minor in 2026. The issue surrounding the girl’s age is expected to become a key aspect of the legal proceedings in the case.

POCSO Case Registered on May 8

A case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act was registered against Bhageerath on May 8 at the Pet Basheerabad Police Station in Hyderabad. The case was filed following allegations made against him by the complainant’s family.

Amid the ongoing investigation, Bhageerath filed a petition in the Telangana High Court on May 12 requesting interim bail. Since the High Court is currently functioning under summer vacation arrangements, the plea has been submitted before the vacation bench.

The court is scheduled to hear the matter on May 14.

Senior Advocate to Represent Bhageerath

Senior advocate Sirgapoor Niranjan Reddy is expected to represent Sai Bhageerath during the hearing before the Telangana High Court.

The case has attracted political attention in Telangana due to the involvement of the Union Minister’s son, while police continue their investigation into the allegations and related evidence.