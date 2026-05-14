Mahesh Babu and Rajamouli’s Varanasi Affected by Iran-US War?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent call for austerity, along with global reports about a possible economic slowdown, has created concern in several industries, including the film sector.

Many people in the movie industry believe that big-budget films could face pressure because of rising production costs, fuel price hikes, and uncertain market conditions. However, trade experts say the current situation is not expected to become as severe as the challenges faced during the COVID-19 period.

Amid these discussions, there has been curiosity about whether Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Varanasi could face delays or production issues because of the ongoing global situation.

According to industry sources, the film is not expected to face any major problems. Director S. S. Rajamouli has reportedly completed most of the shooting schedule already, including the important Varanasi portions.

Only a small part of the shoot is said to be pending, and the team is confident about wrapping up the remaining work by July.

The makers are currently moving ahead as planned and are aiming to release the movie on April 7, 2027. Despite concerns surrounding the economy and global tensions, the team believes the film’s schedule will remain unaffected.

With Rajamouli’s careful planning and strong production management, Varanasi is expected to continue smoothly without any major setbacks.