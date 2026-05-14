Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Pair Sets Global Instagram Records

The popular on-screen pair of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna is once again making headlines with their massive popularity on social media. Their advertisement campaigns are now creating global records on Instagram.

Recently, the duo’s Airbnb advertisement crossed 9.1 million likes on Instagram, becoming the second most-liked advertisement post in the world on the platform. The huge response clearly shows the strong fan following and craze enjoyed by the pair.

Interestingly, the record for the most-liked advertisement post on Instagram is also held by Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna. Earlier, their wedding-themed advertisement for Manyavar received more than 11.5 million likes globally.

The Manyavar campaign also achieved another major milestone by crossing 104 million views on Instagram. The campaign became one of the most successful advertisement collaborations featuring Indian celebrities.

What makes the achievement even bigger is that the Vijay-Rashmika ad reportedly crossed the engagement numbers of the famous Louis Vuitton campaign featuring football legends Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo together.

Fans are now eagerly waiting to see Vijay and Rashmika share screen space again in the upcoming period action drama Ranabaali, which is currently under production.