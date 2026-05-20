Bandi Bhageerath Handed Over Empty Phone to Police: Report

Police investigating the POCSO case involving Bandi Sai Bhageerath have reportedly added a fresh charge related to the destruction of evidence after discovering that crucial digital material may have been removed before his arrest.

According to senior police officials connected to the investigation, Bhageerath allegedly followed a planned strategy while he was absconding to ensure important evidence could not be easily recovered by investigators.

Police Questioned Accused After Arrest

After his arrest on May 16, Bhageerath was taken to the Pet Basheerabad Police Station, where he was questioned for nearly two-and-a-half hours by supervising officer Ritiraj.

Sources said the accused handed over only an empty mobile phone during the inquiry. Investigators reportedly found that the device did not contain a SIM card.

When questioned about the missing SIM, Bhageerath allegedly informed police that he had misplaced it and could not remember where it was kept.

New Section Added in Chargesheet

Following discussions with legal experts, investigators concluded that key evidence connected to the case may have been intentionally destroyed or concealed.

Based on these findings, police added Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which relates to the destruction or disappearance of evidence, in the chargesheet against the accused.

Police Seek Custody for Further Investigation

Pet Basheerabad police have approached the Medchal court seeking seven days of police custody for further investigation in the case.

Officials reportedly plan to conduct scene reconstruction exercises at multiple locations connected to the investigation, including:

A serviced apartment in Narsingi

A farmhouse in Moinabad

Nearby surrounding areas

Investigators believe these reconstructions may help establish the sequence of events and recover additional evidence related to the case.

Investigation Continues

Police officials stated that the investigation remains ongoing and additional forensic analysis is expected in the coming days. Authorities are also examining digital and physical evidence connected to the accused.

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