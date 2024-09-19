Assam's 'Orunodoi' scheme to benefit 37 lakh women, 3rd instalment today

Guwahati, Sep 19 (IANS) The Assam government is set to launch the third instalment of its ambitious scheme 'Orunodoi' -- a direct cash transfer initiative for women on Thursday.

Under this initiative, more than 37 lakh women will get monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,250 from the state government. The administration this time will link ration cards to the Orunodoi programme so that all women ration card holders can take advantage of this scheme.

An official stated that widows, unmarried above the age of 45 years, divorced and deserted women can apply to get benefits of this initiative.

Moreover, transgender, persons with disability, old women residing in government-registered old age homes, women in households whose earning members are either disabled or aged more than 60 years, any family member suffering from HIV and other serious diseases, women in households without shelter, destitute women living on alms, Antyodaya Anna Yojana women beneficiaries, women in the household where composite income is less than Rs 2 lakh per annum are eligible to avail Orunodoi scheme, the official added.

Any government permanent or temporary staff, households of the current MPs, MLAs and former public representatives are barred from applying to the Orunodoi scheme.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will launch the third version of the Orunodoi initiative in Guwahati on Thursday.

Earlier, Sarma claimed that the Assam government’s flagship scheme, Orunodoi, has successfully served as a model for many states. He also mentioned that several governments have started similar programmes in their states in line with the Assam government’s Orunodoi initiative.

The CM claimed that Assam was the first state in the nation to initiate a cash transfer initiative exclusively for women and that too amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said, “In 2020, Assam launched Orunodoi and became one of the first states to launch a cash transfer scheme exclusively for women. Since then, this scheme has been expanded. What’s best, this has served as a model for many states to replicate such programmes.”

