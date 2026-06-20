Bandi Bhagirath Granted Bail in POCSO Case

In a significant development in Telangana, Bandi Bhagirath has been granted bail in a POCSO case by the Malkajgiri Court. With the court approving his bail plea, Bhagirath is expected to be released after spending more than two weeks in judicial remand.

According to reports, the court granted bail with certain conditions and directed the accused to strictly follow all the terms laid down by the court.

Case Background

A case was registered against Bandi Bhagirath following a complaint filed by the mother of a minor girl. The complaint alleged that the minor had been subjected to sexual harassment.

Based on the allegations, police registered a case under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and initiated an investigation.

Judicial Remand

After his arrest, Bhagirath was produced before the court. The court remanded him to judicial custody, following which he remained in jail for more than two weeks.

The case has since attracted attention in Telangana, with legal proceedings continuing under the POCSO Act.

Bail Petition Approved

Bhagirath's legal team filed a bail petition before the Malkajgiri Court seeking his release.

The court heard arguments from both sides on Saturday. After considering the submissions made by the prosecution and defense, the court decided to grant bail subject to specific conditions.

Following the bail order, the process for his release from jail is expected to be completed soon.

Investigation Continues

While bail has been granted, the investigation into the case will continue. Authorities are expected to proceed with the legal process in accordance with the law as the case moves forward.

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