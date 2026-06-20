Samantha's Star Power Drives Strong BO Opening for Maa Inti Bangaram

Samantha's comeback vehicle Maa Inti Bangaram has opened on a strong note at the box office, delivering one of the most impressive starts for a female-led film in recent times. In an era where audiences largely rely on reviews and social media feedback before purchasing tickets, securing a big opening without the backing of a major male superstar has become increasingly challenging. Yet, the film has managed to draw audiences to theatres from day one.

The film arrived with considerable pre-release buzz, thanks to an extensive promotional campaign spearheaded by Samantha, filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, and director Nandini Reddy. Their aggressive marketing efforts helped generate strong curiosity among moviegoers ahead of release.

While the film received mixed reactions on certain aspects, the overall response has been largely favorable. Positive word-of-mouth and encouraging reviews from the opening shows significantly boosted its prospects. The emotional family-oriented narrative appears to have resonated strongly with audiences, particularly women and family crowds, resulting in healthy footfalls across several centers.

Trade circles estimate that Maa Inti Bangaram grossed between Rs 13.15 crore worldwide on its opening day. The film also performed exceptionally well in overseas territories, especially North America, which contributed substantially to the overall collections.

The makers have another advantage working in their favor. Since the film was released directly by the production team in multiple key territories and the distribution costs were kept under control, the project is already on a comfortable path toward profitability. Sustaining the current momentum over the weekend could further strengthen its commercial prospects.

Industry observers are now closely watching the film's weekend run. Advance bookings for the second day have shown encouraging trends, indicating continued audience interest. If the positive response remains steady, Maa Inti Bangaramcould emerge as one of the notable box-office successes of the season. However, as is often the case, Monday's collections will provide the clearest indication of the film's long-term theatrical potential.