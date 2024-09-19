Jani Master's Atrocities Exposed One by One

Currently, choreographer Jani Master is in the middle of a scandal due to accusations of sexual harassment and assault. A 21-year-old young choreographer came to the police with the complaint. Because of her complaint, Narsinghi police registered the POCSO case. The alleged victim says the man she knows as 'Jani Master' attacked her when she was just 17.

Jani Master's importance as a Janasena party member was established after the party formed a coalition government in Andhra Pradesh. It was claimed that he sexually harassed other choreographers and abused other members as the head of the Telugu Film and TV Dance Directors Association. More than 90 chosen choreographers were rejected entry.

Police are searching for Jani Master, who is located within the territory of Jammu and Kashmir, specifically in the Ladakh division. The police have sent a team to arrest him, and his arrest is expected anytime soon. What he has done has angered people, and the industry is starting to condemn him and his atrocious act.



