Bigg Boss Telugu 8: How Much Fee is Nagarjuna Charging?

After captivating the audience with its seventh edition dubbed as “Ulta Pulta”, the Bigg Boss Telugu reality show is prepping up for season 8. The Bigg Boss Telugu season 8 (BBT8) will be telecast as well as streamed on Star Maa and Disney Plus Hotstar respectively in the last week of August.

Fans are elated as Nagarjuna Akkineni will continue to host the show this season too. The senior Telugu actor has been a major factor in the rising popularity of the show. He’s won the hearts of audiences with his unique hosting skills.

As expected Nagarjuna’s fee for hosting the Bigg Boss show has become the talk of the town. As per reports, he will be taking somewhere around Rs 30 crore as his remuneration for the upcoming season, marking a significant hike from the Rs 20 crore he commanded last season. Pallavi Prashanth was crowned as the winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu 7.

Stay tuned for all the latest buzz on the upcoming Bigg Boss Telugu edition.



