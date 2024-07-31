Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 Contestants: Raj Tarun, Prabhas Sreenu, Gayatri Gupta, Vindhya

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 has been announced. The contestants of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 are Raj Tarun, Prabhas Sreenu, Gayatri Gupta and Anchor Vindhya.

More names are likely to come out soon.

Nagarjuna Akkineni is hosting the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.

A Massive Set has been erected for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 at Annapurna Studios Seven Acres.

The new set features the new Bigg Boss house.

Star Maa and Hot Star will stream the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8.