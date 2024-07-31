‘Hindi-Vindi’ first look has Guy Sebastian sitting with Neena Gupta

Mumbai, July 31 (IANS) The first look of the upcoming movie ‘Hindi-Vindi’ has been unveiled, and it shows Australian musician Guy Sebastian starring in a pivotal role along with Neena Gupta and Mihir Ahuja.

The first look poster, released on Wednesday, showcases the film’s lead actors in a breathtakingly intense frame. The poster hints at a gripping storyline, rich with emotion, drama, and music.

The film is a musical drama exploring intergenerational language barriers within the migrant community.

The film has been directed by Ali Sayed, with its music composed by Javed-Mohsin and Guy Sebastian, himself. The film is currently in the final stages of post-production.

Talking about the film, director Ali Sayed said: “We are incredibly excited to share the first look of Hindi-Vindi with the world. This film is a labour of love, and we can’t wait for audiences to embark on this journey with us. The first look is just a glimpse of what’s in store, and we believe it will leave everyone eagerly anticipating the release.”

Produced by Aniket Deshkar, Anil Sharma and Sunny Shah under the banners of 24Six Films, Australia in association with Drishya Sharma Productions, the film has been written by Jay Sharma.

The film is set to hit theatres in September 2024, close to Hindi Diwas, celebrating the Hindi Language.

