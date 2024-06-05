Bigg Boss OTT 3: Anil Kapoor teases fans about show host

Bigg Boss OTT 3: It is certain Salman Khan is not hosting the third instalment of the controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT and Bollywood’s senior actor Anil Kapoor is replacing him.

Last month, JioCinema released a promo on the Bigg Boss OTT’s season 3. The video contained a voice over but the face of the speaker was not revealed. However, the audience quickly identified the actor with his husky voice and silhouette shown in the promo.

In its Insta post, JioCinema announced that a new ‘good-looking’ host has been roped in for season 3. The video begins with this voice over, “Bahot hua jhakas, karte hai iss baar kuch khaas. (Let’s do something special this time.)”.

Now, taking to Instagram Stories, Anil Kapoor teased the OTT fans saying, “Suna hai Bigg Boss OTT 3 ka host bada good looking hai” added a winking face emoji.

Meanwhile, reports emerge that Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Nupur was last seen in movies like Tiger Nageswara Rao and Noorani Chehra.

Also Read: Tamannaah’s reaction to comparison with Raashii Khanna

