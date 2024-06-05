Tamannaah’s reaction to comparison with Raashii Khanna

Tamannaah Bhatia and Raashii Khanna-starrer Tamil horror-comedy movie Aranmanai 4 is slated for release on Disney+ Hotstar soon. The movie’s May 3 theatrical release has earned Rs 73 crore at the box office.

In this horror franchise, Tamannaah and Raashii can be seen in pivotal roles. Meanwhile, fans have started comparing both the actors. Recently, Tamannaah attended a promotional event for the Hindi release of fourth instalment of Aranmanai where she addressed the ongoing comparisons between her and World Famous Lover’s actress. She told an online news portal that she believes in healthy competition and Raashii is a secure actor.

Tamannaah also said that it is normal for the people to draw parallels between the co-actors. She spoke about the dance sequence with Raashii and said they share a great bonding. As actors, we always try to give our best on the movie sets, she added.

