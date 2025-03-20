Tamannaah Bhatia: I'm fairly private about my personal life

New Delhi, March 20 (IANS) Tamannaah Bhatia has addressed the ever-growing curiosity about her personal life. Aware of the constant public interest, she said she is “fairly private” about her “personal life” and only shares what she feels “comfortable sharing.”

Asked how she safeguards her personal life considering there's a constant want of people knowing more about her, Tamannaah told IANS: “I am a people person. I enjoy people. In fact, I bumped into a gentleman at the airport, and I was just giving photographs to people who came and wanted to click photographs and I was happily doing it.”

The actress, who walked the runway for Bloni at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour, recalled how the person “got tired” of looking at her.

“So he was like, ‘Listen, I'm tired of looking at you doing this. Aren't you tired of doing it? I'm like, Listen, but I, I chose this job. I chose to be in the public; I chose to belong to people in a certain way,” said the actress. Tamannaah said she is “happy with what I've chosen and I like people. I'm not averse to random things.”

The actress said that she loves talking to strangers.

“I think it's such an experience because you get to have a more in-depth conversation… I'm fairly private about my personal life. I share how much I feel comfortable sharing. So it works out. There are no complaints about that.”

It was in 2005 when Tamannaah made her debut in the world of cinema with “Chand Sa Roshan Chehra. After almost 20 years of seeing the highs of highs in her career, she doesn’t want it any other way.

“I think that's the one great part about where I am today. I understand why every twist and turn has been important in my life,” said the actress, who has acted in 86 films.

She “doesn’t regret any of it.”

“I'm very thankful for those twists and turns, because had it not been for those twists and turns, I would've never even learned. So every twist and turn actually gave me an opportunity to evolve.”

She tags the twists and turns as an opportunity.

“I think today, looking 20 years into my career, I have that perspective, but I'm sure I've had days where I've felt really overwhelmed by all those problems. I truly do believe every twist and turn has been an opportunity, and I'm thankful for each one of those.”

