Rachel Zegler: Want a family, but also want to work until I die

Los Angeles, March 20 (IANS) Actress Rachel Zegler, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film “Snow White”, says she wants a family but wants to work until she dies.

Zegler told Allure: "I want a family, but I also want to work until I die. I love telling stories. I never want to stop doing that, but I also really look forward to the day when I can come home and have a life partner, be married, and have babies and the dog and the white fence and feel like I've done it all."

The actress can see some similarities between her character Snow White in the new musical fantasy film and her real-life self, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She said: "Snow White is on her own mission and she falls in love along the way, which is really awesome. That’s how life happens. You’re never looking for it, and then all of a sudden, it’s there.

"You can have it all. It’s all possible. Because you are everything you’ve been wishing and waiting for."

Zegler actually explored the emotional depth that defines a Disney Princess in preparation for playing Snow White.

The actress shared: "You see Disney Princesses cry quite often and it’s never looked at as a bad thing.

"We see Cinderella cry, we see Belle cry. We even see Snow White pray in the original animated movie, which I think is the only time you ever really see a Disney Princess pray. And the thing is, she prays for Grumpy - the one person in that cottage who doesn’t want her there.."

She also believes it's important for young people to watch movies like 'Snow White'.

The actress said: "It’s so important for the next generation to see movies like Snow White. To realise there’s nothing wrong with choosing to do what's right and that it doesn’t have to be with anger or a clenched fist."

Gal Gadot plays the Evil Queen in 'Snow White', and the actress recently admitted that she relished playing the character.

