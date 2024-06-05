Aishwarya Arjun To Marry Boyfriend Umapathy: Deets Inside

The actress Aishwarya Arjun, daughter of Arjun Sarja, and Umapathy Ramaiah, son of Thambi Ramaiah, are set to tie the knot in the second week of June this year in Chennai. The couple got engaged in the presence of friends and family in October last year. Although their marriage date has not yet been fixed, reports suggest the wedding will take place sometime in the second week of June.

The adorable couple met for the first time on the reality show Survivor, where Arjun Sarja was the host. Aishwarya and Umapathy clicked instantly, and they got engaged on October 28, 2023. Social media was flooded with dreamy pictures from their engagement.

Aishwarya Arjun entered the film industry as an actress with the film "Pattathu Yaanai" in 2013 and was last seen in "Prema Baraha," a Tamil-Kannada bilingual directed by her father, Arjun Sarja. On the other hand, her fiancé Umapathy is making his directorial debut with the upcoming film "Rajakili."

Umapathy Ramaiah is a prominent actor in the Tamil film industry and the son of popular Tamil actor and director Thambi Ramaiah. He began his career with the film "Adhagappattathu Magajanangalay," which earned appreciation from critics for his performance.