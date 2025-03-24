Aghathiyaa OTT Release on SunNXT on March 28

Actor Jiiva and director Pa Vijay's film Aghathiyaa, which hit theaters on February 28, is now set for an OTT release. Sun NXT, the streaming platform, announced that the film will be available for streaming starting March 28.

Upon its theatrical release, Aghathiyaa received mixed to negative reviews. The film’s supernatural plot was described as unintentionally humorous. The story follows Aghathiyan, who calmly confronts a possessed lover and spirits in a haunted mansion, a stark contrast to typical fearful reactions. Instead of fleeing, Aghathiyan explains that he is seeking a cure for his mother's cancer, believing it may be hidden in the mansion. Critics pointed out the film's lack of logic, its meandering plot, and outdated expressions, but also acknowledged its unintentional humor.

Directed by Pa Vijay, the film stars Jiiva, Edward Sonnenblick, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, Arjun Sarja, Raashi Khanna, Abhirami, and Rohini. Produced by Ishari K Ganesh of Vels Film International and Aneesh Arjun Dev’s Wam India, the technical team includes music by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Dipak Kumar Padhy, and editing by San Lokesh.

With its OTT release on March 28, Aghathiyaa gives audiences the chance to experience this quirky supernatural drama from the comfort of their homes.