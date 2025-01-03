Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaaj’s Third Song Dabidi Dibidi Out: Watch Lyrical Video

The much-anticipated third song from Daaku Maharaaj, titled "Dabidi Dibidi," is here and setting social media on fire! This lavishly shot mass dance number pays tribute to the legendary dialogues of Nandamuri Balakrishna, offering a true feast for his fans. Featuring the powerhouse actor Nandamuri Balakrishna alongside the glamorous Urvashi Rautela, the song captures the essence of mass appeal with both delivering high-energy performances.

Vagdevi’s powerful vocals infuse the track with vibrancy, while lyrics penned by the talented lyricist Kasarla Shyam seamlessly blend Balakrishna’s iconic monologues with Thaman’s high-octane beats and dynamic musical arrangement. The lyrics not only celebrate the grandeur of his dialogues but also transform the track into a dance anthem, set to become the next "Jai Balayya" for fans. This song is bound to become a favorite for all. Rich and striking visuals captured by Vijay Karthik Kannan, combined with high-energy choreography by Shekar VJ, create a larger-than-life experience that guarantees this track will be a true mass treat and a sure-shot hit among fans of all ages.

Alongside Nandamuri Balakrishna, the film stars Bobby Deol, Pragya Jaiswal, Shraddha Srinath, Chandini Chowdary, and Urvashi Rautela in significant roles. Directed by Bobby Kolli, Daaku Maharaaj is shaping up to be a grand cinematic experience. With stellar cinematography by Vijay Kartik Kannan and precise editing by Niranjan Devaramane and Ruben, the film promises to captivate audiences on a grand scale. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, and presented by Srikara Studios, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 12, 2025, this Sankranti. Blending action, drama, entertainment, and heartfelt emotions, Daaku Maharaaj promises to deliver a grand cinematic experience.