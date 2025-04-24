Akhil Sachdeva on creative blocks: I believe in my process

New Delhi, April 24 (IANS) Known for belting out chartbusters such as “Humsafar,” “Tera Ban Jaunga” and “Mere Liye” to name a few, renowned playback singer and composer Akhil Sachdeva deals with creative blocks by trusting his process, staying honest, and following his feelings. He dedicates his work to Lord Hanuman and his mother, believing their guidance helps him stay on the right path.

In a conversation with IANS, Akhil spoke about creative blocks and said: “There are definitely creative blocks that come, but I give it time. I believe in my process, believe in my learning and I just back them up and stick to them.”

“And still sometimes if I'm not able to come out with something or get stuck or want to change something, even of what I've composed or written, I back my feelings and I go about it. So that's how, yeah, I think I keep my approach very simple, very genuine and very honest.”

He added: And I believe it's not just, it's me who's making it, it's God. As I say, I dedicate everything to Hanuman Maharaj Ji, I leave it all to them and my mother. And I know that they won't make me do anything wrong. Yeah, and I back my abilities and I walk towards it and make music.

When creating a song, does Akhil Sachdeva start with the lyrics, the melody, or the mood?

“For me, it's very important to be in that zone, in that vibe, all that moment. Looking out for me, looking out for me. That's why you can say I'm born with the universe. And that's how I synchronize myself, my energy with the universe. I keep asking for more melodies.”

For the musician, composing comes first.

“I go about composing first. And then the writing comes in. Like, I go about composing and if I get, intuitively or instinctively, if I get something that comes naturally out of my mouth while composing, while humming that melody, most of the time I've kept that word or that phrase in particular and then build things around it. Because normally that's what feels right. And what the heart feels right, that's what right music is.”

Then comes the melody for Akhil. He then writes the lyrics, and finally uses his voice to match the song’s vibe.

“So that's how I go about it. Then, as I said, after composing the melody, I work on the lyrics, I start writing and then give my voice and decide as to which kind of a vibe through my voice I also want to give. So I use my voice accordingly as per the song.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.