Bad Newz: Animal actress Tripti Dimri's steamy song goes viral

The song 'Jaanam' from the Hindi movie Bad Newz has become an instant hit owing to the presence of Animal fame actress Tripti Dimri. The steamy song, shot between her and Vicky Kaushal, is steamy and seductive.

On the flip side, the tuning is not cool at all. The dance choreography is also full of cliches. It is only Tripti's hotness factor that saves the day.

There is also the criticism that Tripti has been shown as just another Rakhi Sawant or Mallika Sherawat without nuance or originality. The actress shot to fame last year as Ranbir Kapoor's secret lover in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal. She shouldn't fritter away her image by doing desperate-looking songs, a Netizen opined.