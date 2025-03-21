Chhaava OTT release: When and Where to watch Vicky Kaushal's period drama!

The highly acclaimed period drama 'Chhava' starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make its OTT debut on Netflix on April 11, 2025. After receiving a great response from the audience in theatres, the film is expected to garner the same love on the digital platform.

The Theatrical Success of the Film

'Chhava' was theatrically released on February 14, 2025, on the auspicious occasion of Valentine's Day. The film gathered a positive response from audiences and became an ultimate box-office success. The audiences are now anxiously awaiting viewing it in home entertainment.

Story and Cast of 'Chhava'

The movie 'Chhava' is a biopic based on the life of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who was the son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and a great Maratha Empire king. Vicky Kaushal acted as Sambhaji Maharaj in the movie, and the audience appreciated it excellently.

Key Cast Members

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai

Akshay Khanna as Mughal emperor Aurangzeb

Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and Santosh Juvekar in supporting roles

What to Expect from the Digital Release

The film's audience is waiting excitedly to enjoy it at home. Now one will be looking forward to witnessing how much the film buzzes after its digital release and the number of fresh viewers it accrues. Through its OTT release on Netflix, 'Chhava' is likely to reach more masses and garner the same love and admiration that the film garnered when it was being screened in cinema halls.

