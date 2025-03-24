Chhaava OTT Release on April 11 on Netflix: Watch for Just Rs 99 in Theatres on Friday

The epic historical drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna, is set to make its digital debut soon. The film, which chronicles the life of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, had a remarkable theatrical run, collecting ₹573 crore net at the Indian box office over 35 days.

When and Where to Watch Chhaava Online?

After nearly two months in cinemas, Chhaava is gearing up for its OTT release. The film will begin streaming on Netflix from April 11. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films, this magnum opus has captivated audiences with its gripping storytelling and grand visuals.

Chhaava’s Box Office Performance

The film’s phenomenal run at the box office has been nothing short of spectacular. It grossed a staggering ₹770.50 crore worldwide in just 34 days. Of this, ₹680.15 crore came from the domestic market, while ₹90.35 crore was contributed by overseas earnings.

Special Theatrical Offer for Fans

Ahead of its OTT release, Chhaava continues to engage audiences in theatres. Maddock Films recently announced a special offer—viewers can watch the film on the big screen for just ₹99 on Friday, March 21, at select theatre chains. The production house shared on Instagram:

"We're humbled by your love! Witness the unstoppable storm of valor and sacrifice—an epic tale that has won hearts. Relive history on the big screen for just ₹99!"

With its upcoming digital release, Chhaava is set to reach an even wider audience, allowing fans to relive the grandeur of this historic saga from the comfort of their homes.