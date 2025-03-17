Chhaava Box Office Collection: Enters Top 10 list; Beats Animal, Pushpa 2 and Jawan!

The box office superhit, Chhaava, keeps breaking records and pushing boundaries even a month since its release. This Vicky Kaushal film has shown unrelenting strength at the box office, with its collections showing no signs of slowing down.

One of the main reasons for Chhaava's record-breaking success is that there is no competition from other Bollywood films. Although John Abraham's The Diplomat received positive reviews, it could not create the same magic at the box office.

The Telugu remake of Chhava has also turned out to be an unexpected packet, breaking the Rs15 crore barrier quite comfortably. Though the Marathi remake has not hit the expected Rs 20 crore mark, its performance has been satisfactory nonetheless.

Chhaava has just touched a new milestone recently, reaching the 8th spot in the list of India's top-grossing films based on net collections. Holding a total of Rs 555 crore in its purse, it has surpassed Animal (Rs 553 crore) and Jawan (Rs 543 crore). According to industry analysts, the film is expected to add another Rs 100 crore in its collection, given that it still runs in theaters.

Grossly, Chhaava has accumulated a whopping Rs 741 crore. Overseas, its collections reach Rs 86 crores, further entrenching itself as a worldwide blockbuster. Having entered the top 10, Chhava has put Vicky Kaushal on par with the ranks of the A-list Bollywood brigade, giving a run for money to the dominance of the Khans and the Kapoors.

The next big challenge before Chhaava is the prized Rs 1,000 crore benchmark in gross collections. While reaching there might appear to be a tall order, it's not at all impossible. To continue its run and counter the slow-down in collection, the producers of the film will have to come up with new strategies to entice the audience back into the theaters.

Whispers abound that the producers are considering tempting offers, including "buy one get one free" offers or cheap multiplex tickets at ₹100, to attract audiences. If these strategies are adopted, Chhaava may well recover its lost pace.

In addition to this, Netflix, which has purchased the streaming rights, is going to release Chhaava in the second week of April. This news is also likely to increase the film's popularity and revenue further.

