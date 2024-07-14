Anant Ambani Gifts Groomsmen with Audemars Piguet Watches in Star-Studded Wedding!

VIP guests Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and others were seen flaunting the luxury watches from the Anant-Radhika Shubh Ashirwad ceremony.

The most awaited couple, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on July 12th grandly in Mumbai. Renowned celebrities around the world attended the event to bless the couple. The groom, Anant Ambani, gifted a luxurious watch to his VIP friends and guests. According to the reports, the watch is to be a two-crore-worth luxury Audemars Piguet limited edition.

A video of the groomsmen flaunting the watch went viral on social media, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, and other celebrities. As per the reports, the watch has a screw-locked crown, sapphire crystal back, and a 41 mm, 9.5 mm thick, 18K pink gold case. It features a Grande Tapisserie-patterned pink gold-toned dial, blue counters, pink gold hour markers, and luminescent Royal Oak hands.

Watch video:

Rs 2 Crores! Watch 😍🔥⌚

Anant Ambani is a custodian of some extravagant watch collection. So, what less could his groomsmen expect as a special wedding gift? There is just one word -'luxury'. A limited edition opulent watch that out and out speaks the luxury of the Ambanis. pic.twitter.com/w1u0crGZjo — baba.chalwadi (@babachalwad05) July 14, 2024

Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani married Radhika Merchant grandly in Mumbai, in the presence of Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Salman Khan, and other celebrities, including Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian.

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Shubh Ashirwad ceremony, and other celebrities also participated in the event. Ambani's wedding celebrations started with the Pre-wedding celebrations at Jam Nagar with Rihanna and a cruise party in Italy with Katy Peery. Sangeeth followed them in Mumbai with Justin Beiber. The wedding festivities concluded with the 'Mangal Utsav' reception on July 14th.

