Rinku Ghosh: Don’t need validation from others, it doesn’t affect my life

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) Actress Rinku Ghosh, who is known for her work in television shows such as 'Durgesh Nandinii', 'Mohe Rang De', and 'Mrs. Pammi Pyarelal', currently starring in 'Anokha Bandhan', is very comfortable in her own skin and does not seek validation from others.

Giving a peek into her personality, Rinku said: “I am sensitive, fun-loving, a little bit strict, a perfectionist, and practical. It is easy for me to describe myself. I think I know myself pretty well. That is very important.”

“Only if you know yourself well, your friends and family will also be sure of what you want and what you don’t like,” she added.

The actress, a prominent name in Bhojpuri films and recipient of the Best Actress award at the 2008 Bhojpuri Film Awards, shared that she is an introvert and takes time to open up.

“We behave differently with different people, at least I do. I don’t open up in front of everyone and anyone; it takes time for me. I need to first be sure of who I am interacting with, and then see how much I want to reveal.”

Rinku, who has worked in films such as 'Daroga Babu I Love You', 'Bidaai', and 'Balidaan', added that she doesn’t seek validation or praise from people.

“I actually don’t need validation from someone else most of the time. It really doesn’t affect my life in any way. I am pretty confident about myself and in what I do. I might look very simple, but I am a very confident person,” she said.

The actress shared her mantra for success, which includes stepping out of her comfort zone.

“I think that sometimes you need to push yourself out of your comfort zone to achieve a bigger goal or an achievement. That little kick in life is important,” she concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.