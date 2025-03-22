Eden Gardens Weather Update, KKR vs RCB: IPL 2025 Guidelines on Rain Delays Affecting Matches

Rain and thunderstorms are likely to play spoilsport in the inaugural match between KKR and RCB at the 18th edition of IPL. Cricket fans are checking their weather apps hour after hour to see if we can witness a full match between these two high-profile teams.

One unfortunate situation that may arise is that the opening ceremony will likely be canceled, as the IPL has made it clear that there won't be any delay in starting the match at 07:30 pm. If it continues to rain, the ground staff at Eden Gardens are quick enough to remove waterlogging.

However, it all depends on the intensity of the rain and how long it pours. As suspense continues till the start of the match, let us try to understand what the guidelines are that are to be followed during rain delays in an IPL match.

IPL 2025 Guidelines for Rain Delay Affecting KKR vs RCB Match

The Indian Premier League has made it clear that the umpires must wait till a stipulated time before declaring that the match is canceled. If the KKR vs. RCB match ends up getting canceled, each team will get 1 point.

However, the umpires will wait till 10:56 pm. This is the cut-off time for a 5-over match to take place at the league stages in the IPL. If the match starts at this time, the play should conclude by 12:06 am. This is the last hope for fans to have any possibility of play if rain ends up being a major disruptor for the opening match between KKR and RCB.