RR vs KKR, IPL 2025: Will Sanju Samson Take Back Captaincy from Riyan Parag?

In a match where both the teams are dying to get on the points table, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-octane clash at Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, Assam. The venue, which is the second home ground for the Royals over the past few seasons, might just turn out to be the lucky charm they need badly to get back on the winning momentum.

The Royals didn't have a great auction to begin with. Even though the team looks decent on paper, the bowling lacks a certain experience that, say, a Trent Boult had. Losing Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal alongside Ravichandran Ashwin cost the team badly, and it showed in their first match versus Sunrisers.

On top of it, the team brought in Riyan Parag as a captaincy replacement for Sanju Samson. Samson, who is still recovering from injury, is not in a position to handle captaincy responsibilities, and as a result, Riyan has stepped in and taken over leadership duties for the team's first match in Hyderabad.

As expected, Parag was criticized over a few decisions he took on the field, and experts felt that he needs a lot of grooming if RR wants him to be the future captain. Amid the criticism, will Parag continue to captain RR against KKR?

When Sanju Samson initially announced his decision to step away from captaincy, he made sure to pass the baton to Riyan Parag but also ensured that he would be back after three games to captain the side. Going by this logic, Riyan Parag will continue to captain Rajasthan Royals in today's game too but eventually, Sanju Samson will take over. With both the teams in dire need of a wine, it will be a crucial battle in Guwahati.