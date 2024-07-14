Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vishal Pandey’s parents confront Armaan Malik over slap issue

Mumbai, July 14 (IANS) In the upcoming 'Weekend Ka Vaar' episode of 'Bigg Boss OTT 3', contestant Vishal Pandey will be seen tearing up after his parents appear on the show and share the stage with host Anil Kapoor.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram was captioned: “Weekend Ka Vaar mein hui entry Vishal ke parents ki! Kya tha Armaan Ka reaction?”

The clip starts with Anil Kapoor welcoming Vishal’s parents on stage. Upon seeing them, the content creator breaks down in tears. Witnessing their son’s emotional state, Vishal’s parents also become teary-eyed.

His father said, “Vishal, you have not done anything wrong. We have never touched our son, and we have not given anyone the right to come and slap our son.”

“If you want to know about his character... talk to his family and friends outside about what kind of person he is.”

Armaan Malik intervenes, stating that his friend Lovekesh Kataria confirmed Vishal made remarks about his second wife, Kritika Malik, which sparked the controversy.

In response, Vishal’s father said, “Armaan ji, I don’t want to speak with you.”

In the same episode, actor and politician Ravi Kishan will be seen reprimanding housemate Shivani Kumari over her language.

Ravi, who will be appearing as a guest on the show, was heard in another promo telling Shivani, “Bhasha ki aadh mein aap kisi ko apmaanit toh nahi kar sakti... tum chedti ho yeh galat hai.”

“Shivani Koi bhasha koi bhi sanskriti bharat main nahi sikhati apmaanit karke apne aap ko aage badhana,” he said.

The show airs on Jio Cinema Premium.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.