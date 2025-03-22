Eden Gardens Weather Today: Will KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Match Be Cancelled?

The 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to take place today at the iconic Eden Gardens venue in Kolkata. Both teams, KKR and RCB, have already arrived and exchanged pleasantries before getting into action later today. However, there is one issue that will bother cricket fans in the country, and that's the weather in Kolkata.

For Saturday, an orange alert was issued for the city of Kolkata, and there was predicted to be a 75% chance of rain. With this, fans were extremely disappointed as the IPL opening ceremony usually has Indian movie stars participating in it. This time around, that might not happen if the weather doesn't cooperate.

Eden Gardens Weather: Is the match possible?

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata, has forecast that there is a very high probability of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds.

Even on Friday evening, there was steady drizzle, and that has brought a premature end to the practice session scheduled. Both KKR and RCB were planning to play at different time slots, but all that got washed out. The rain started pouring in from 6pm, and the ground staff were in action to clear the water.

While nothing can be exactly predicted about the weather, there is some good news for fans, as the weather forecast earlier in the morning today showed a 50% probability of rain from 8pm. This was still better in comparison to the 75% chance of rain predicted yesterday.

Shreya Ghoshal is set to perform in the IPL opening ceremony along with a special performance from Disha Patani. KKR team owner Shah Rukh Khan has already landed in Eden Gardens to cheer his squad. It is also reported that he has postponed the shooting of his upcoming movie "King" solely to focus on cheering his team in the IPL.