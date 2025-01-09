Allu Arjun's New Look: Actor Sports Stylish Haircut

Tollywood's iconic star, Allu Arjun, has been keeping a low profile of late, following the unfortunate events surrounding the Sandhya theatre stampede case. However, the actor has recently been spotted at the airport, sporting a fresh new look that has left his fans excited.

Allu Arjun had sported long locks for his blockbuster Pushpa. He has now chopped off his locks to sport a short, sleek haircut that seems to be identical to his iconic look in Julayi. With perfect hair and unmistakable swag, Allu Arjun was spotted leaving the city, speculating what was next for him.

News doing the rounds about Allu Arjun joining forces with celebrated director Trivikram Srinivas for his next has sparked a great deal of speculation among fans and audiences alike. Still, while awaiting an official confirmation, rumours abound that Allu Arjun indeed has his next film underway.

Allu Arjun is moving on to his next project now that Pushpa 2 has run successfully for more than a month. The fans are all eager to know if there will be an official announcement regarding his next film. If the rumours are to be believed, then it's another promising film by the talented actor.

