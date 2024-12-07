Winter holidays starts from December 10 in Jammu & Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir government has declared the winter holidays schedule for schools in the Kashmir valley and the winter zone areas of the Jammu division. According to the official order shared by Minister for School Education, Sakina Itoo, students up to class 5 will get a winter break from December 10, 2024, to February 28, 2025.

For students in classes 6 to 12, the holidays will begin on December 16, 2024, and will end on February 28, 2025. Thus, this long holiday season will provide students with a much-needed break from their busy schedule of studies and allow them to spend some great time with their families amidst the winter season.

Schedule for Winter Holidays

Class up to 5 December 10, 2024 - February 28, 2025

Classes 6 to 12: December 16, 2024 - February 28, 2025

Apart from the winter holidays schedule, the government has also directed the teaching staff of the government high schools and higher secondary schools to stay at their respective headquarters from February 10, 2025, onwards for proper preparation of teachers towards board examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12.

The teachers have also been told to stay available for online guidance to the students throughout the holiday period. This will allow the students to clear their doubts and stay on top of their academic work.

The government warned that failure by school heads or teaching staff to abide by the schedule will call for strict action as is provided by the rules. This therefore means that winter holidays are essential and should be undertaken so that students are given enough support during this period.

