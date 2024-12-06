December 7 holiday for schools in Tamil Nadu due to rain alert?

Residents of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, are once again cautioned for heavy rains and floods. The weather forecasts predict heavy rains on 7th December, which might further hamper the routine for the day and also might increase the chances of getting a holiday.

As many as several parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are expected to witness moderate rain with thunder and lightning on December 7 due to atmospheric circulation over the Southeast Arabian Sea and adjoining areas, say meteorologists. Chennai and its suburbs will see partly cloudy skies, while light to moderate rain with thundershowers will be witnessed at many places in Tamil Nadu.

A new low-pressure area is forecast to develop in the Bay of Bengal on December 7, which is now moving around Sumatra Island. Private meteorologists say that this low-pressure area would intensify into a depression and has a strong chance of making landfall between Chennai and Nagapattinam on December 12 or 13.

Considering the expected heavy falls, it's almost a guarantee that schools and offices would declare December 7 a holiday. So, get ready to spend a relaxing day indoors, watching rain on the streets. The holiday is not officially confirmed, but weather conditions confirm it as very probable.

People should continue listening to the local news and weather updates in order to know the holiday declaration so they can prepare, anticipating disruptions by heavy rains. Necessary precautions should be taken such as not travelling unless absolutely necessary, keeping essential things with oneself, staying indoors when there are heavy rains and thunderstorms, and listening to instructions from local authorities.

