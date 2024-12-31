Winter Holidays extended till January 7 in Punjab for schools!

The Punjab government has announced an extension of school holidays in the state owing to the prevailing cold wave conditions. According to the latest directive, all government-aided, recognized, and private schools in Punjab will remain closed till January 7.

Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains shared the update on social media platform X, saying that the decision was taken as per the directions of the Hon'ble Chief Minister. The minister confirmed that all schools will reopen on January 8.

The Punjab authorities had announced that the winter holidays for the state's schools will be from December 24 to 31, 2024. The cold wave prevailing over the state was so intense that the government chose to extend these holidays giving students safety and security.

This move is expected to bring relief to the students, parents, and school staff, as the winter break is now extended. On the other hand, the government has asked citizens to take necessary precautions to stay safe and warm in the cold wave.

Also read: January 10 - 19: Sankranti Holidays for schools in Andhra Pradesh