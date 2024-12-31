January 10 - 19: Sankranti Holidays for schools in Andhra Pradesh

The governments of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have announced the Sankranti holidays for the year 2025. The Andhra Pradesh government has declared the holidays from 10 January to 19 January, while the Telangana government has declared the holidays from 12 January to 17 January.

The education department has released the academic calendar, which states that the Sankranti holidays in Telangana will be for six days, from January 12 to January 17. However, there is confusion over whether the holidays will be extended or reduced.

The education department has also declared that the 10th class syllabus will be completed by January 10, 2025. Revision classes will be held after that. The syllabus for classes 1 to 9 will be completed by February 28, 2025. The 10th class exams will be held in March 2025.

The announcement of the holiday dates brought relief among students and parents as it allowed them to decide on how they would celebrate Sankranti. However, it is still essential for the government to clear up the confusion over the holiday dates in Telangana to avoid inconvenience among students and parents.

