Premier League: Wolves forward Matheus Cunha handed two-game ban for ‘misconduct’

Wolverhampton, Dec 31 (IANS) Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Matheus Cunha has been handed a two-game ban by the Football Association (FA) after he was charged with ‘misconduct’ for acting in an ‘improper manner’ following their 1-2 defeat against Ipswich Town at the Molineux Stadium on December 14.

The incident occurred after the final whistle when Jack Taylor scored an injury-time winner for the visitors. Cunha elbowed a member of the Ipswich staff before snatching his glasses off his face. The Brazilian forward has also been fined 80,000 Pounds for the incident.

"Matheus Cunha has been suspended for two games and fined £80,000 following the Premier League fixture between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Ipswich Town on Saturday 14 December 2024.

"The forward was charged with misconduct and it was alleged that he acted in an improper manner after the final whistle. He admitted the charge and the sanctions were subsequently imposed by an independent Regulatory Commission. Full written reasons for this case will be published in due course," read the statement by FA.

The defeat against Ipswich Town was the last straw for the Wolves board as head coach Gary O’Neil and his backroom staff were removed from their position after the game. The suspension means the Brazilian will be absent from Vitor Pereira's squad for the Premier League match against Nottingham Forest and the FA Cup third-round tie away to Bristol City. He will be available to return for his team's league match against Newcastle United on January 15.

The Brazilian has been a key player for the Wolves this season, contributing as their top scorer (10 goals) and providing four assists, the joint-second most.

The appointment of Pereira has so far been fruitful for the team with wins over Leicester City (3-0), Manchester United (2-0), and a draw against Tottenham Hotspur (2-2) marking the beginning of his time with the side.

