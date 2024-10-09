TSPSC Group-1 Mains exam dates announced; check for more!

The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) recently announced the exam schedule for the Telangana Group 1 Mains exams, which will take place from October 21 to 27. The exams will be held from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm, and the selected candidates will be allowed to enter the exam centre from 12:30 pm onwards. However, no candidate will be permitted to enter the exam centre after 1:30 pm.

A total of 31,382 candidates qualified for the Group 1 Mains exams, which were preceded by the preliminary exams held on June 9, in which 3.02 lakh candidates appeared. The TSPSC Group-1 main exams will be conducted in English, Telugu, and Urdu, with the exception of the General English paper, which must be answered in the chosen language. The Group 1 Mains exams will consist of six papers.

Timings:

Exam Dates: October 21-27

Exam Timing: 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Entry Time: 12:30 pm onwards

Hall Tickets: Available on the website from October 14

Electronic Devices: Not allowed in the exam centre

