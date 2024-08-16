TSPSC Exams On Schedule, Chairman Confirms!

TSPSC Chairman Dr M. Mahendar Reddy has stated that the upcoming TSPSC exams will be conducted according to the job calendar released by the state government.

On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, the Chairman of TSPSC cleared the candidates' concerns. He stated that the upcoming TSPSC examinations would be conducted according to the job calendar schedule. He requested the TSPSC employees to complete the work to perform the tests. He further advised the aspirants to work on the necessary skills in the meantime.

