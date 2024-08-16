Vivek Dahiya relishes traditional I-Day delicacy cooked by his mom

Mumbai, Aug 16 (IANS) Actor Vivek Dahiya has shared a sneak peek into his special lunch on the occasion of 78th Independence Day, cooked by his mother.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Vivek, who has 1.8 million followers on the photo sharing application, shared a video of the home cooked lunch.

In the video, we can see a plate of pooris, chole, aloo matar, mixed veg and salad.

Vivek can be heard saying in the video, "15th August special lunch course by mummy in Chandigarh..."

On the professional front, he is known for portraying the role of Abhishek Singh in 'Yeh Hai Mohabbatein'.

He has been a part of shows like 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui', 'Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera', 'Kavach', 'Qayamat Ki Raat'. The 39-year-old has participated in 'Box Cricket League 2', 'Nach Baliye 8', in which he emerged as the winner, 'Box Cricket League 3', and ' Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa'.

On the personal front, Vivek is married to actress Divyanka Tripathi. The couple had tied the knot in July 2016 in Bhopal.

Meanwhile, Divyanka participated in the 2004 reality show 'India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj'. She then played the lead role of Vidya in the 2006 show 'Banoo Main Teri Dulhann'.

She has been a contestant in the shows like 'Khana Khazana', 'Nachle Ve with Saroj Khan', 'Zor Ka Jhatka: Total Wipeout', 'Comedy Circus', 'Nach Baliye 8', and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'.

The actress last featured in 'Adrishyam' as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. It stars Eijaz Khan as Ravi Verma. The show is streaming on Sony LIV.

