RRB announced 1,376 vacancies; apply before the last date!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) released a notification inviting applicants to apply for job vacancies. The RRB has announced job notifications for 1,376 posts. Eligible candidates are requested to apply before the last date to be recruited for different eligible posts. As various paramedical vacancies are available, recent graduates, unemployed, and interested candidates can apply for them through the official website.

No.of job vacacines: 1,376 posts.

1. Clinical Psychologist - 7

2. Superintendent of Nursing - 713

3. Laboratory Superintendent – ​​27

4. Dietitian - 05 Posts

5. ECG Technician – 13

6. Dialysis Technician - 20

7. Health & Malaria Inspector - 126

8. Audiologist & Speech Therapist - 04

9. Pharmacist - 246

10. Physiotherapist - 20

11. Occupational Therapist - 02

12. Cath Lab Technician - 02

13. Percussionist - 02

14. Laboratory Assistant 94

15. Speech Therapist - 01

16. Cardiac Technician - 04

17. Optometrist - 04

18. Dentist- 03

19. Radiographer X-Ray Technician - 64

20. Field Worker - 19

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should have related education, and the qualifications vary based on the posts. B.Sc Nursing for Nursing Jobs and B.Sc and Dietetics for Dietitians should complete a one-year diploma.

Age limit: The age limit varies from post to post, and the maximum age is 43 years.

Selection process: This selection is done through a Computer-based test and certification examination.

Salary range: The salary varies from post to post between Rs 19,000 to Rs 43,000.

Application fee: Rs 500 for General category, Rs 400 for SC/ST categories

Last date: Apply before August 17, 2024.