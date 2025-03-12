RRB Technician Result 2025: How to Check, Scorecard Download, and More!

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the results for the RRB Technician. The result, which is available in the PDF format, contains the roll numbers of the candidates who have qualified for the next round, i.e, Document Verification. Candidates who have appeared for the RRB Technician Grade 1 CBT exam are hereby informed to check their scores from the official RRB regional websites.

The zone-wise result for RRB Technician Grade 1 posts has been released. However, it is important to note that the results for Grade 3 posts will be declared quite soon. The recruitment process aims to fill a total of 14,298 vacancies under Technician Grade 1 Signal and Grade 3 posts in Indian Railways.

RRB Technician Grade 1 Result 2025: How to Check

Visit the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board, https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the "CEN02/2024(Technician)" section

Select the link that says "CEN02/2024 Technician Result of CBT for Grade 1 and Grade 3 Posts

The RRB Technician Result 2025 PDF will be displayed.

Download the result and check your roll number.

Save the PDF for future reference.

Candidates are hereby requested to go through the RRB official website for Secunderabad https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in/, to visit and download the scorecard PDF for RRB Technician Grade 1.